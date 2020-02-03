Dominica & St. Lucia cancels cruise ship call due to sick passengers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/DOMINICA – The cruise ship AIDA Perla was not allowed to make a port of call on Sunday due to a number of passengers who are ill and according to media reports, are suffering from respiratory tract infections.

The Dominica Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Investment, along with other stakeholders carried out a risk assessment with respect to public health, and it was decided that the ship would not be allowed to disembark the passengers.

The vessel was also denied entry to St. Lucia on Saturday, with press reports citing that the authorities on that island took the decision due to the unusually high number of sick passengers onboard the AIDA Perla.

The vessel departed its homeport of La Romana, Dominica Republic on January 23 and visited Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, Grenada, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The next ports were St. Lucia and Dominica where the vessel was denied entry.

AIDA Perla is scheduled to arrive in Guadeloupe on Monday, February 3 and move on to Antigua on Tuesday before returning to its homeport on Wednesday in the Dominican Republic.

The AIDA Perla has a passenger capacity of 3200-3400 and 900 crew.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29564:dominica-st-lucia-cancels-cruise-ship-call-due-to-sick-passengers&Itemid=504