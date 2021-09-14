Donation to Studio Joga SXM BV. Offers Vinyasa, Pilates and Pre & Postnatal Yoga | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On September 10th, 2021, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten- Mid Isle, donated a total of USD $450 to Joga SXM BV. Joga SXM BV is a yoga studio, which offers a variety of yoga classes including Vinyasa, Pilates and Pre & Postnatal Yoga.

Present at the presentation were President Wayne Wilkie, District Governor 7020 Louis Wever and District Secretary Anjali Manek. Representing Joga SXM BV to receive the funds were Niki Wozniak and Sasha Mall.

The representatives from Joga SXM BV expressed their gratitude for assisting the studio financially. With the funds donated by the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten- Mid Isle, Joga SXM BV is now able to assist a group of five expectant mothers on the island with prenatal care and birth preparation classes.

Many women on the island are not properly educated as to their rights regarding birthing procedures. They are not knowledgeable about what is required to take good care of themselves during pregnancy, and during the immediate weeks following birth.

Without proper birth preparation, the expectant mother is left to completely rely on the medical system, which may devoid her from using her own ability to trust in the natural wisdom of her body. This usually results in complications, and it has happened that great stress is caused to both mother and child- birth trauma which affects a woman once she has gone through the immense transition of birthing a child.

Birth trauma affects the mother psychologically which in turn affects the development of the child. The experience of birth profoundly affects women, babies, fathers, and families and have important and long-lasting effects on society.

The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten- Mid Isle would like to wish Joga SXM BV much success, and we hope that they can continue their good work in the community for many more years to come.