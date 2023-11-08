DP Board addresses departure of Hilaire | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - It’s not the intention of the Board of the Democratic Party (DP) to join the political frays that mar our country today, the DP said in a press statement on Wednesday. Political candidates and hopefuls are seeking where to position themselves, as to get on a list, one needs to align oneself with a political party. A political party that, according to our laws, must be an association with political objectives, vision, and platform.

On postulation day, candidates officially sign their allegiance with the slate of their choice, affirming to be informed and in agreement with all others on the same slate. Until then, we can expect to see persons leaving and joining for reasons best known to them.

However, the DP board wishes to address the statement by former DP candidate Shirley Hilaire. Not so much to refute, but to put things into perspective, as the statement by Ms. Hilaire leaves out much of what led up to her resignation from the Democratic Party.

Important to note is also that Ms. Hilaire was a member of the board of the DP and worked in the UD’s faction office.

Ms. Hilaire was asked to formally resign as a member of the Democratic Party Board and cabinet staff after weeks of hinting at being indecisive about whether to remain a candidate of the DP, to which she had already committed in writing or join the UP party, that relentlessly pursued her with offers of a more permanent position at a company falling under a portfolio of an UP appointed Minister. All of this under the watchful eye of Prime Minister Jacobs, who is responsible for Government-owned Companies.

“While this political lobbying was going on, Ms. Hilaire continued to profess that she was remaining loyal to DP Leader, Sarah A. Wescot-Williams. In her letter of September 14th, Ms. Hilaire stated that her reasons for resigning were “personal,” and we respected that.”

“We wish Ms. Hilaire much success in her future political career”, concluded the President of the Board, Mr. Achken R. Richardson.