DP Clocks 70, Unveils Candidates List on Emancipation Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Democratic Party (DP) of St. Maarten is celebrating its seven decades of serving the island with a gathering at the Aleeze Convention Center in Madame Estate on Monday, July 1st , 2024 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

The party was founded in 1954 by the late Clem Labega, with his friend, Claude Wathey leading the party for the better part of 40 years. The two of them formed a formidable team which turned the DP into a political juggernaut that governed the island uninterruptedly for almost four decades. In fact, there are very few political parties in the region that can boast of such longevity in power.

“It is an honor and privilege for me to carry on the legacy of such legends as Clem Labega and Claude Wathey, whose vision and political acumen transformed our island into the envy of the Caribbean,” said current party leader and chairperson of Parliament, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams.

“We are calling on the entire population of St. Maarten (North and South) to join us on Monday, July 1st, 2024 – Emancipation Day – for a very special program that will highlight our achievements, and focus on our future goals,” Wescot-Williams said.

“We will also unveil our list of candidates for the snap August 19 parliamentary elections at this event, in view of the fact that July 2nd is Nomination Day,” she added.

“There will be music, refreshments, and much more as we kick off the celebrations of our 70th anniversary,” the DP leader said.