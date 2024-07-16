DP Highlights the Essential Role of Sports in Nation Building | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Democratic Party (DP) highlights the critical role that sports play in the development and unity of our nation. As a foundation of our communities, sports foster teamwork, discipline, and resilience—essential qualities for a thriving society.

Sports not only enhance individuals physical well-being but also unites the nation, bridging divides and creating a sense of shared identity and purpose.

The Democratic Party is dedicated to improving sports infrastructure, supporting school programs, and encouraging community sports initiatives. These are vital steps toward nation building. By promoting sports, we can inspire the next generation to lead healthy, active lives and instill values of cooperation and fair play.

The Democratic Party is committed to ensuring that sports development plays a pivotal role in building the human capacity of St. Maarten.

On behalf of the Democratic Party, President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams and Member of Parliament Viren Kotai extend a heartfelt thanks to Mr. Paul Bell, Ian Dangleben York, Dajour Boasman, Troy Philips, Maliek Short, Jae James, and Kofi Hamilton for representing St. Maarten in the upcoming 3x3 FIBA tournament in The Netherlands.

The Democratic Party wishes them great success and encourages the nation to rally behind our team representing St. Maarten.