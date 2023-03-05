DP of St. Maarten endorses the candidacy of Remco Stomp for The Dutch Senate | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Sunday, March 5th, the Democratic Party (DP) of St. Maarten issued a statement in support of the candidacy of Mr. Remco Stomp.

Mr. Stomp, a local attorney, ran on the slate of the United Democratic Party (UD) of St. Maarten in 2020, under the leadership of Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot.

The UD, the DP leader recalled, “was a collaboration between the DP and UPP leaders in 2017, leading to a victory at the polls in 2018 with more than 40% of the total votes cast.”

The leader of the Democratic Party explained that not only was Remco a candidate of the party in the past, he has now chosen to postulate himself for the Senate on a ticket that promotes amongst others, dual nationality.

“He does this on the slate of the D66 party.

In addition, it is the very first time Dutch citizens, residing outside of the Netherlands can vote in the indirect election for the Senate chamber.”

Nationality is a Kingdom affair and nationality laws are therefore kingdom laws.

MP Wescot: “During my inquiries for some local Dutch citizens, residing on French St. Martin, it became apparent that our nationality laws do not favor dual nationality.

While on a wider scope, this is understandable, it can bring undue hardships, due to the unique position our island has. This uniqueness is extended to the European statuses we have as well.

I know Remco will continue to champion issues such as dual nationality, equality and inclusion for all Dutch citizens, the DP leader concluded in her statement.

Another former DP candidate, who has been making waves in the Dutch Second Chamber is former Minister Plenipotentiary and former minister of St. Maarten, Mrs. Jorien Wuite.