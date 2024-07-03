DP of St. Maarten extends sympathy to the Govts and people of the countries hit by Beryl | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - “The Democratic Party of St. Maarten joins the region and the international community in expressing profound compassion with our brothers and sisters in the region, who have been struck by the fury of hurricane Beryl. Our thoughts and prayers are with the governments and people of Greneda (Carriacou and Petite Martinique) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines”, the leader of the Democratic Party Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot Williams stated on Tuesday.

Some of us in St. Maarten seem to be totally oblivious to what is happening on our island and around us, but there is the need for urgent and undivided attention to the threats of a higher than normal 2024 hurricane season, the DP leader continue.

“We also watched with much concern the track of this monstruous storm and the islands in its path. St. Maarten is no stranger to ferocious storms and we know firsthand what it feels like to be at the mercy of storms that clock up speeds that exceed scale measurements”.

“It is good to see that Caribbean countries and institutions have sprung into action and I join the call on the international community to urgently assist in these efforts. Every effort counts and time is of essence.”

This early and deadly storm is a stark reminder that climate change is real and that recovery in the region seems to be a constant. No sooner is one island out of the malaise caused by severe weather or other disaster, than another is dealt a reeling blow. We have to stand together.

A stark reminder, “we in St. Maarten know it, we’ve felt it”.

For the entire region it is a time of anxiety, increased by the fact that hurricanes continue to break records and defy weather patterns. We must continue to hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst, continue to stand together as a region and put mitigation at the top of the national agendas.