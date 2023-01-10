DP Party Congress set for January 22nd at Paradise Event Hall in Cay Hill | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In providing more details of the upcoming meeting, the Leader of St. Maarten Democratic Party, Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams earlier this week stated that “It’s more than the usual annual council meeting of the party and so to describe it better, it’s called a Regeneration Meeting, during which we will explain to the membership and prospective members of the party the immediate and longer term approaches of this party, which next year marks its 70th year of existence.

“We often hear about the political parties and rightfully so, because our electoral system is one based on political parties. Yet, over the years following the attainment of the status of a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, more and more, our system is being portrayed as a personal(individual) political system. This in itself has given rise to the political instability and sometimes hostage-like holds on the governance of the country over the years”.

In an ideal situation, the party-political system should give party members an actual voice in their countries and party’s affairs. We need to regain those elements of a democratic system. In the words of a long-term party stalwart “it should be about country, party and you, in that order”.

“And while I know that it is not perfect and political affiliation is every person’s free choice, we either optimize the party system or change the electoral system altogether”, the MP added.

From this perspective we have labeled the meeting a regeneration meeting, repositioning the DP as the alternative, well-rooted party for leading St. Maarten out of the political morass we find ourselves in today, as well as re-establishing the party’s wing (chapter) of Professional Young Persons (CPYP) for grooming young persons for a role in the politics of the country.

“Will I be addressing the upcoming election, of which it seems the date is hanging in the air? Most certainly, and will potential candidates be present at the meeting? That too I can answer affirmatively, the DP leader stated resolutely.

With respect to the state of our nation, it is also important that the party presents its vision and position on some critical issues facing our country today. It will not be our manifesto just yet, but surely a position paper that should make it easier for alignment with prospective candidates and others.

The January 22nd meeting therefore promises to be quite a happening and reunion, MP Wescot concluded.