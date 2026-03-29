DP Party Leader: Stability Must Guide Coalition Discussions. “Focus Must be on National Issues, no time for distractions“ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The leader of the Democratic Party (DP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot has confirmed that coalition party leaders will meet to discuss the current political developments, particularly those involving members of the Council of Ministers.

The DP leader indicated that the Democratic Party will approach these discussions with a focus on stability and continuity of governance.

She noted that Sint Maarten is facing a range of pressing challenges that require the full attention of government. “This is a time for thoughtful leadership, for dialogue, and for keeping the interests of the people of Sint Maarten at the center of our actions and deliberations.”

The DP leader emphasized that global developments continue to affect the country more and more, underscoring the importance of a government that is able to function effectively and to respond timely with focus and purpose.

In that regard, she stressed that the work of the Council of Ministers and governing institutions must remain aligned with the needs of the people.

“There are important decisions before us, economic, social, and national priorities that require careful attention and timely action,” she said. “These matters deserve our collective focus.”

The Democratic Party’s position, according to its leader, is grounded in supporting stability, continuity, and effective governance, while also engaging constructively with coalition partners.

The DP leader further indicated that from the moment the issue arose concerning a civil servant in the cabinet of the Minister of VSA and the Prime Minister, she has consistently shared her perspective in the coalition, guiding and advising, always emphasizing the importance of a collective front to face the myriad of challenges before us.

Looking ahead to the discussions, she underscored the importance of listening, mutual respect, and collaboration. “We must approach this moment with a sense of responsibility”, she stated. “It is important that we come together to find a way forward. The people deserve nothing less.”

The DP leader reaffirmed her party’s commitment to constructive engagement and to supporting decisions that ensure the continued functioning of government and the well-being of Sint Maarten.