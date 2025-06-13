DP Party Weighs in on Soul Beach Music Festival Discussion | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – “The Soul Beach Music Festival (SBMF) has become the focal point of the 2025 budget debate, leading to a misunderstanding among several Members of Parliament (MPs) that the SBMF financial arrangements are tied to the 2024 budget,” the Democratic Party (DP) said in a press statement on Friday.

“The Democratic Party emphasizes the importance of parliamentary oversight, advocating for the questioning of all ministers.

“However, the actions of some MPs reveal a troubling tendency towards political opportunism. Their fixation on perceived divisions within the government, particularly among DP ministers, appears less about oversight and more about scoring political points at the expense of meaningful discourse.

“Since the announcement of the SBMF taking place in St. Maarten, at least six letters have been sent to relevant ministers regarding the festival, with responses provided consistently.

“These answers are accessible to all MPs, yet it seems that some members remain oblivious to the potential repercussions of their choice of language. The careless use of terms like "illegalities" and "misappropriation" sows seeds of doubt that not only tarnish St. Maarten’s reputation but could also invite claims of reputational damage from the festival’s organizers.

“These individuals are well aware that the Council of Ministers (COM) endorsed the festival and that the Ministry of Finance also contributed a modest amount to cover last-minute sponsorship shortfalls. It is within every citizen's rights to question governmental decisions, particularly regarding initiatives that promote the island.

“Nonetheless, the Tourism Ministry recognized a unique opportunity and acted decisively. As the festival's launch approached, efforts were accelerated in December by both the Tourism Ministry and the Council of Ministers to ensure timely payments to the SBMF and to commence preparations without delay.

“Upon reviewing these processes, it is apparent that several formalities are still pending that will allow this agreement to withstand scrutiny. Rather than ignore these outstanding issues or allow them to fester, the government has committed to addressing them by making necessary budget adjustments in the 2024 annual report.

“To the politicians who profess to support the SBMF while simultaneously undermining it for political gain, consider this a word of caution: your statements may have lasting implications, and the repercussions of your words may soon return to haunt you,” the DP press statement concludes.