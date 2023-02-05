DP ROLLS OUT ITS PLANS FOR THE COMING SIX MONTHS. FIRST UP IS A FAMILY FUN DAY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - With its interim board in place and this board’s first meeting held on February 3rd, the Democratic Party (DP) over the weekend outlined the activities for the coming months, the party said in a press release on Sunday.

DP leader Sarah Wescot stated that the 11-member board has divided the tasks among themselves, electing Mr. A. Roberto Richardson as its president.

The first meeting was an introductory meeting, the party leader further explained, but the board also discussed the outline of the party’s upcoming events.

The first event is on Saturday, February 25th, when the Party will be having its first Family Fun Day in a very long time, at the traditional location of Kimsha beach.

DP leader, MP Wescot-Williams explained that while this beach is quite crowded nowadays, the party has teamed up with one of the local restauranteurs, where food and drinks will be on sale.

“The exciting part of this event are the games and the prizes that can be won, such as weekend getaways, electronics, and cash prizes for young and old.

The prize announcements will take place at specific times during the day, so the public is encouraged to follow the party online for more information and times.”

“Following the February family fun day, our sight is set on March, during which month in our view, the focus needs to be on Women; celebrating our achievements, acknowledging our challenges, and issuing a call to action. Our women’s day event is scheduled for March 19th and with a dynamic visiting speaker, women have an exciting event to look forward to.”

“Furthermore, it is the party’s intention to launch its sustainable economic plan during the month of June in a very innovative and interactive manner. This is an important milestone in the party’s program of events as we believe that prosperity for all only comes when we work together and acknowledge how all sectors play a role in securing a sustainable future.”

Some of these events will be to raise funds, but especially with the roll-out of the sustainable economic plan, we want to make it clear that no economic plan or vision, if not collectively endorsed has a chance of success. Endorsed not only by a party or selected individuals, but rather by the community at large. “People need to see themselves in this plan.”

This plan will also serve as a beacon of hope for the business community and regenerate an entrepreneurial spirit from the smallest entrepreneurs to the larger corporations. Currently, the business sector feels lost and the disconnect is evident, commented the DP leader.

“So, while we bring back that spirit of family and community, we cannot lose from sight the larger economic picture that will spur jobs and new economic opportunities.

In concluding, let me again remind the public of the February 25th family fun day at Kimsha beach, starting at 10 am, which will be one to remember, so I encourage the entire population to join us “under the lighthouse” banner, DP leader Wescot-Williams concluded.