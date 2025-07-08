Dr. Acevedo and Wife Visit to Promote Health Education and Lifestyle Change | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - SXM Padel Club, with the generous support of the St. Maarten Timeshare Association, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, Nagico, and Simpson Bay Resort, is proud to welcome renowned metabolic health expert Dr. Mauricio Acevedo and his wife to St. Maarten for a series of community-focused health talks.

These informative sessions, modeled in a dynamic TED Talk-style format, are being held in collaboration with the Diabetes Foundation of St. Maarten, whose dedicated volunteers have been offering free blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol testing to participants.

So far, Dr. Acevedo has spoken to a group of over 90 senior citizens, as well as employees of Simpson Bay Resort and Oyster Bay Beach Resort, with more sessions planned throughout the week. His engaging talks aim to educate, inspire, and empower individuals to adopt healthier eating habits, with the goal of reversing or managing diabetes, high blood pressure, and other chronic conditions linked to poor nutrition and obesity.

This Friday at 6:00 PM, the SXM Padel Club will host an open community chat with Dr. Acevedo at its Belair facility, inviting the public to join the conversation and take a proactive step towards better health.

As part of their ongoing support, Oyster Bay Beach Resort is hosting Dr. Acevedo during his stay and has also made a contribution to the Diabetes Foundation of St. Maarten in recognition of their impactful volunteer work. Hopefully, this will also encourage other organizations to donate towards the Foundation so they can continue their amazing—and unfortunately, badly needed—community work.

Ricardo Perez, General Manager of Oyster Bay Beach Resort and a patient of Dr. Acevedo through his telemedicine platform, shared:

"As someone who has personally experienced remarkable health improvements by changing my eating habits, I can attest to the power of Dr. Acevedo’s guidance. His teachings are transformative."

Dr. Acevedo expressed his gratitude, saying:

"I am humbled to have been invited to this beautiful island and to be given the opportunity to share knowledge that I hope will improve and transform lives. I am already looking forward to many future visits."

This initiative marks the beginning of what is hoped to become a long-term collaboration between Dr. Acevedo, local organizations, and the people of St. Maarten in the ongoing fight against preventable chronic disease through education and lifestyle change.