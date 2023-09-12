Dr. Nina Ansary feels absolved of any wrongdoing in Ennia case | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Dr. Nina Ansary is pleased that, by2023, decision of September 12, 2023, the Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten and of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba has rejected the judgment of the Court in First Instance of Curaçao of November 29, 2021, and has thoroughly absolved her of any wrongdoing towards Ennia or its policyholders, according to a press statement on behalf of Dr. Nina Ansary.

“The decision makes clear that she had no role in any of the transactions that the court found harmed Ennia and its policyholders. She was found innocent of any claim that she improperly performed her duties as a supervisory board member of Ennia Holding, including with respect to any damages from unsuitable investments or excessive payments to others.

“The Joint Court of Justice also found that she did not have any reason to disbelieve the financial statements she was provided. Dr. Nina Ansary is grateful for the court’s careful attention to the facts.

“Although she recognizes that the court has yet to resolve two remaining claims, those depend on the value of Mullet Bay and do not concern allegations of wrongdoing against her,” the statement reads.

In the appeal proceedings, Dr. Nina Ansary was represented by Roderik van Hees, Rogier van den Heuvel, Melitza Willems and Niels Blokland of VANEPS in Curaçao and Susheel Kirpalani of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in New York.