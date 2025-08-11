Dr. Rolinda Carter Appointed as OECSRA Representative for St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation (SMSFF) proudly announces that the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Robotics Association (OECSRA) appointed SMSFF’s President Dr. Rolinda Carter, as the official ?????? ?????????????? ??? ??. ???????.

This appointment signifies a major milestone in OECSRA’s continued expansion across the Eastern Caribbean, reinforcing its mission to promote innovation, technological literacy, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education throughout the region. Dr. Carter is a distinguished educator and community leader with an impressive track record in academic development, integration of digital learning initiatives, and youth engagement through science, technology, and mentorship.

As the OECSRA Representative for St. Maarten, Dr. Carter will play a pivotal role in establishing robotics programmes, coordinating training initiatives, and building collaborative partnerships with schools, government agencies, and other stakeholders. Her leadership will be key in empowering young minds and preparing the next generation for careers in emerging technologies.

Founder and Chairman of OECSRA, welcomed the appointment, stating:

“?? ??? ℎ??????? ?? ℎ??? ??. ??????? ?????? ???? ??? ???????ℎ?? ????. ??? ?????????? ?? ????????? ??? ?????????? ?????? ????????? ???ℎ ??? ?????? ?? ? ?????? ????????? ?????? ?? ???ℎ????????? ??????????. ??. ??????? ???? ??????? ???????????? ???? ℎ?? ?????????? ??? ???????.”

Dr. Carter’s appointment is part of OECSRA’s broader strategy to ensure that every OECS member and associated territory has strong, localized representation to drive grassroots innovation.

For more information on OECSRA, visit the website: www.oecsra.org