Dr. Thomas-Maccow Leads Roundtable on Suicide Prevention and Mental Health at the Parliament of St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Dr. Thomas-Maccow, Director of Turning Point, addressed an urgent and growing issue in a roundtable discussion held by the Committee of Justice at the Parliament of St. Maarten on March 27 and 28, 2025. The focus of the discussion was suicide prevention and mental health, emphasizing the critical need for community-driven solutions.

Dr. Thomas-Maccow highlighted suicide as a global crisis, noting that over 700,000 people die by suicide each year, with alarming increases among young people. In Sint Maarten, suicide rates have also risen in recent years, exacerbated by social issues and mental health challenges. Dr. Thomas emphasized that the underlying causes of suicide often include depression, substance abuse, financial distress, and interpersonal struggles, urging immediate community intervention.

Dr. Thomas-Maccow proposed several strategies for addressing mental health concerns and preventing suicide, including:

Teaching coping mechanisms and problem-solving skills in schools and workplaces

Strengthening social-emotional education and resilience programs

Promoting family support and parenting skills

Creating programs to foster community wellness

Encouraging open dialogues within families about mental health

She also stressed that preventing suicide requires collective effort, not just from professionals but from all members of society. Paying attention to warning signs, offering support, and creating a culture of care can be life-saving.

When discussing the intersection of mental health and substance misuse, Dr. Thomas noted that alcohol and drug use disorders are strongly linked to suicide risk. Substance abuse can lead to violent behavior, which increases the likelihood of suicidal actions. She emphasized the need for comprehensive treatment that addresses both mental health and substance misuse issues concurrently.

Dr. Thomas also emphasized a key point during the discussion: “While we can bring in experts to improve our mental health care, addressing our social issues must come first. Without tackling these underlying problems, we’re only addressing the symptoms, not the root causes. Returning individuals to the same environments after treatment often leads to relapse.” She further noted that this issue is not limited to mental health care but also extends to substance misuse treatment, where both must be addressed to break the cycle of recurring challenges.

In response to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs), Dr. Thomas elaborated on the impact of mental health issues on criminal behavior. She noted that individuals with untreated mental health disorders, especially when combined with substance abuse, are more likely to engage in criminal activity, including violent crimes. Early intervention, she argued, is key in preventing these individuals from committing crimes and instead guiding them toward treatment and recovery.

Dr. Thomas concluded by urging the government and community to address the root causes of mental health issues, particularly the social challenges that contribute to the crisis. Without addressing these fundamental issues, any efforts to improve mental health care and substance misuse treatment will only treat the symptoms, not the cause.

The panel discussions continue today, March 28, with MPs expressing strong support for initiatives to combat the growing mental health crisis in Sint Maarten.