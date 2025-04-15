Drag Bingo at Tortuga MAHO Raises $2,000 for FREEGAN Foundation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The island sparkled with glitter and pride as beloved local drag performer Mdm. A took the stage at Tortuga Maho for a spectacular Drag Bingo Fundraiser in support of the FREEGAN Foundation. With a crowd of 82 guests, the night was bursting with joy, energy, and inclusivity—and raised an impressive $2,000 for the cause.



Mdm. A not only hosted with flair but also treated the audience to live performances, using her platform to share a powerful message about the importance of queer visibility and community care. Her words resonated deeply, highlighting the essential role of safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people on the island.



“We’re proud to be part of something that brings people together in such a joyful, meaningful way,” Mdm. A said. “Inclusiveness isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a lifeline.”



The FREEGAN Foundation extends heartfelt thanks to the community for showing up in full force, and to the generous sponsors who made the event possible: Jax, Klass Electronics, Mr. Chow, Tortuga, Rib Adventures, Roma, Royal Islander, and La Terrasse.



Special thanks go out to Sebastian from Tortuga for always championing inclusivity and being a steadfast ally to the queer community and FREEGAN.



The atmosphere was electric, the vibes unforgettable, and the message loud and clear: everyone deserves to feel seen, safe, and celebrated.



About FREEGAN Foundation

The FREEGAN Foundation promotes sustainability, social justice, and food security through community action. By fostering inclusion and compassion, it works to ensure that no one on the island is left behind.