‘Drive for the Cure’ Motorcade ends Breast Cancer Awareness Month on High Note | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The streets of St. Maarten were painted spectacularly pink on Sunday with CIBC FirstCaribbean’s ‘Drive for the Cure’ motorcade.

The event, in partnership with the Positive and the Elektralyets Foundations was a creative fusion of the bank’s Walk for the Cure and the foundations’ ‘Pink Parade’ and ‘Bikers for Boobs’ rallies. The motorcade saw a large turnout of advocates of cancer awareness, prevention and good health through support from both sides of the island. Participants on motorbikes and in vehicles decked out with pink flags, balloons and other decorative items, rode to raise public awareness and drove in solidarity with the many lives touched by cancer.

A milestone, as the bank celebrates 10 years of the region’s largest cancer fundraiser, the walk took place across its 16-member footprint. “Despite the continued challenge that Covid presents, our first ‘Drive for the Cure’ was a great success. Seeing the cars and bikes in pink on our roads was inspiring and brought a lot of hope to the many families affected by this disease.

It would not have been possible without the collaborated efforts of the Positive and the Elektralyets foundations and the Caribbean Eagles Club. Gratitude also to the dedicated CIBC team – with these joint efforts we will continue to bring awareness and raise funds for cancer”, stated Walk Manager, Petra Abdul-Hamid.

The walk has raised over USD$2.9 million over the past nine years. All funds of this year’s event will support the great efforts of the Positive Foundation. They, along with the Elektralyets Foundation concluded their month-long campaign with Sunday’s event.

“The ‘Drive for the Cure’ was a fantastic way to close the month-long breast cancer awareness campaign. We encountered and overcame many challenges in executing this event. However, it was all worth it as the breathtaking motorcade and the roaring engines of the motor bikes and cars thundered through the streets of St. Maarten on Sunday aimed at encouraging warriors, survivors and those who understand the importance of staying in tune with their health and that getting checked is important in saving lives in our community.”, said Positive Foundation President, Shelly Alphonso.

Their initiatives, such as screenings gave 206 women the opportunity this year to have free clinical breast exams. A Pink Sunset Sail fundraiser, an Interactive Breast Cancer Awareness Presentation, a thanksgiving church service, and beach fitness event were among the activities hosted by the two foundations. Through such events they have tirelessly worked towards raising the collective awareness and they continue to stress the importance of early detection and overall wellness.

CIBC FirstCaribbean, the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations are very appreciative of the support of the participants and all their sponsors for their continued commitment to the cause.

Members of St. Maarten Lions Club came out in support of the cause.

CIBC FirstCaribbean Country Manager, Garth Sherwood (center right) with bank team members, Angelica Wilson and Alphons Gumbs along with Positive Foundation President, Shelly Alphonso (left) and Elektralytes Foundation President, Mercedes “Elektra” Wyatt- van der Walls (right).

‘Drive for the Cure’ participants following the motorcade on Sunday, outside CIBC FirstCaribbean Mortgage and Loan Center in Cole Bay.