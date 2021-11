Driver of the Governor Certified in Defensive Driving Skills | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In an attempt to stimulate cooperation between the various government agencies and to strengthen the quality of service, the Sint-Maarten Police (KPSM) on Friday, November 18, 2021, awarded a certificate to one of the chauffeurs of His Excellency the Governor of St. Maarten for defensive driving skills.

The course of advanced driving skills was conducted by one of the certified instructors, Police Inspector E petty. As a result of the training, drivers can learn techniques to more safely navigate traffic, look ahead and assess situations on the road, and avoid the most common types of crashes.

Through defensive driving, an individual can anticipate potential problems and respond in advance, thereby safeguarding themselves as well as others.

The Management Team of the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM wishes to express their gratitude to the Cabinet of the Governor of St. Maarten as well as to everyone else who facilitated and made possible the training. (KPSM)