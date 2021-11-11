Drivers arrested for fake driver’s licences | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Five people were detained by police for being in possession of fake St. Maarten driver’s licences.

In the course of several investigations, it has found that some groups on the island are ordering or purchasing Venezuelan driver’s licences via the internet to avoid taking the St. Maarten driver’s licence test.

Licences obtained illegally or “bought” to avoid the legally required test are invalid or deemed fake.

Police warn that anyone found with a fake driver’s licence is risking arrest.

If you doubt about the validity of your licence, contact the Driver’s Licences Department to ascertain its validity. (KPSM)