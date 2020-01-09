Drowning at Great Bay | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On Thursday afternoon January 9th, 2020 about 04.00 pm, the Central dispatch directed the Police patrols and paramedics to Great Bay Beach in Philipsburg after getting reports that a person had drowned in the waters of Great Bay.

The male victim was seen floating a few hundred meters offshore by some jet-ski riders, who pulled the victim out of the water and brought him to shore. The bystanders began immediately applying first aid to the man who was not breathing at the time.

Shortly after the paramedics appeared on the scene and continued giving the victim Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but could not revive the victim. The doctor who appeared some time later stated that the victim had died supposedly of drowning.

The victim had no signs of injury to his body. According to onlookers, the victim went into the water, and at one point was not seen anymore.

He was later brought over to the funeral home. Respecting the victim’s privacy and the family, no further information is provided concerning the identification of the deceased.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is expressing its sympathy to the family of the deceased. (KPSM)

