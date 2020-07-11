Drugs and firearm confiscated during house search. One person arrested | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – The police received information from various sources that persons were dealing narcotics from a house located in the Cole Bay area.

After a short investigation, the detective department received a warrant from the prosecutor’s office to conduct a search at the premises. The officers did a search in the residence, early Wednesday morning on July 8th, 2020. During this search, a quantity of drugs and a firearm were found in the home.

The drugs and firearm were seized in the interest of the on-going investigation. The occupant of the residence with the initials J.R. was arrested and taken to the police station where he is being held pending further investigation. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32449:drugs-and-firearm-confiscated-during-house-search-one-person-arrested&Itemid=451