Dutch Minister Szabo pays courtesy visit to President of Parliament Wescot Williams | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Thursday, October 3, 2024, the new State Secretary for Kingdom Relations, Zsolt Szabó, paid a courtesy visit to the Parliament of Sint Maarten to meet with the Hon. President of Parliament, Sarah A. Wescot-Williams and the Faction Leaders in Parliament.

During the visit, the State Secretary briefly discussed issues with the President and Faction Leaders, such as the relationship within the Kingdom, economic sustainability, education, and the democratic deficit.

The State Secretary also mentioned his three priority areas for the Kingdom's countries: good governance, financial management, and self-sustainability.

Faction leaders meeting with Dutch Minister Szabo.