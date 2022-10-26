Dutch Postcode Lottery Commits €2.5M for Nature Conservation in the Dutch Caribbean | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/BONAIRE - The Dutch Postcode Lottery’s (NPL) has just announced to continue supporting the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) activities by donating €500k each year for the next five years.

DCNA will use this money for projects to safeguard nature in the Dutch Caribbean by assisting the Protected Area Management Organizations on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten.

From rainforests to coral reefs, the Dutch Caribbeans is home to a wide variety of natural habitats. These diverse ecosystems are a magnet for tourists and at the same time one of the most important sources of income for the Dutch Caribbean.

Nature on the islands is unique and important but it is also fragile and threatened. Amongst the most significant threats include poorly regulated (coastal) development, wastewater, and waste management as well as overgrazing and the impact of invasive species and climate change.

“Our unique and bountiful tropical islands, with their high biodiversity and abundance of globally threatened ecosystems and species demands that we stand together to safeguard biodiversity. That’s the heart of the DCNA. We are extremely thankful for the support by the Dutch Postcode Lottery and are looking forward continuing to help the Protected Area Management Organizations to safeguard the Dutch Caribbean natural treasures” stated Hellen van der Wal, Chair of DCNA.

About DCNA & NPL

DCNA is a non-profit organization created to protect the natural environment and to promote sustainable management of natural resources on the six Dutch Caribbean islands. DCNA’s mission is to safeguard nature in the Dutch Caribbean by helping and assisting the Protected Area Management Organizations.

By creating a united voice, helping to secure sustainable funding, sharing resources, skills and experience and promoting educational outreach and public awareness, DCNA is able to strengthen the network and support nature conservation initiatives throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

DCNA has more than a decade long history with NPL and their charitable acts or “Goede Doelen“. Since 2008, DCNA became a full beneficiary of the NPL and has received an annual subsidy.