Dutch Quarter Community Court gets Basketball hoops restored and Netball added | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Sports Institute (NSI), in partnership with RebuildSXM, is happy to announce the installation of a new dual-function basketball and netball structure at the Dutch Quarter Community Court.

This installation allows the basket to rotate, making the court suitable for both basketball and netball. With netball growing rapidly in participation, the Dutch Quarter community and the Dutch-Quarter Council are now proudly the second official community with a venue for netball.

The upgrade also provides the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School team with a nearby facility to train and sharpen their skills.

The Dutch Quarter Community Court is now open and ready for use, and NSI invites all residents and athletes to make the most of this upgraded space and help turn it into a true hub of community activity.

NSI will continue to create opportunities in sports and show the power of partnerships. A big thank you to RebuildSXM for making this possible! Organizations or partners interested in collaborating with NSI on future projects are encouraged to get in touch with us.