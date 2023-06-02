Dutch State Secretary for Finance, Aukje de Vries to Inspect Customs Controls at Ports of Entry | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Dutch State Secretary for Finance (Benefits and Customs), Aukje de Vries will be paying a working visit to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and St. Maarten between the 4th and 9th of June.

The State Secretary will be visiting sections of the local Customs services on the islands. She is partly doing this under the ‘Versterkt Grenstoezicht’ (stricter border control) programme. In addition, she will be talking to parents who have been affected by the child allowance scandal on Bonaire and Curaçao.

St. Maarten

On the 9th of June, the State Secretary will be attending a customs inspection in the port of St. Maarten. She will also view inspections on air cargo at the airport. She will speak to the Head officer of Justice about subversion that affects the country. In addition, De Vries will talk to the governor and the minister of Justice on St. Maarten.

Aruba

Her journey will start on Aruba, where the State Secretary will watch the Customs service in action in the port of Barcadera, while also seeing how they inspect air cargo at the airport. In addition, De Vries will speak to representatives of other services that, just like Customs, aim to prevent and tackle subversion on Aruba. She will also be speaking to the governor, the minister-president and the minister of Finance and Culture for Aruba.

Bonaire

On the 6th of June, the State Secretary will talk to parents on Bonaire who have been affected by the child allowance scandal. Furthermore, she will speak to complaint processing officers and Physical Inspection employees, and will also visit a new Customs boat in the port of Kralendijk. De Vries will also be introduced to the Executive Council on Bonaire.

Curaçao

On the 7th of June, the State Secretary will also meet parents who are suffering due to the child allowance scandal. In addition, during her time on Curaçao, she will speak to the Support team for parents who live abroad. De Vries will talk to representatives of organisations who, as part of their enforcement perspective, are involved with the security of Curaçao's borders. She will also consult with the deputy governor, the deputy representative of the Netherlands, the minister-president and other cabinet members on Curaçao. On the 8th of June, the State Secretary will be viewing inspection checks carried out by the Customs service in the port of Curaçao.