Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Szabo Visits NV GEBE Cay Bay Power Plant | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY BAY) - On Friday October 4th, NV GEBE welcomed a delegation from the Government of the Netherlands, the Government of St. Maarten and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) for a constructive meeting and tour of the Power Plant.

This visit, led by Troy Washington, Temporary Manager NV GEBE, along with Anthony Hodge, Power Plant Manager and Patrick Drijvers, Distribution Manager, underscored the vital importance of the company's operations and far-reaching impacts locally and internationally.

"With our shared vision for a revitalized NV GEBE, it is extremely important for our Kingdom and local government partners to fully understand our current circumstances, as well as our relentless dedication to explore and execute solid solutions," shared Washington.

The delegation from the Government of the Netherlands Kingdom included the following representatives:

- Hon. Zsolt Szabó, State Secretary Kingdom Relations and Digitalization

- Roald Lapperre, General Director Kingdom Relations

- Saskia de Reuver, Director Kingdom Relations, Nations

- Edson Hato, Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten

- Tommie Overkamp, Political Assistant

- Stella Dagelet, Senior Policy Officer

- Karin Fraai, Spokesman Kingdom Relations

- Kim Sambo, Communication Advisor VNACS

- Ezzie Cijntje, Senior Policy Officer Protocol and Communication RCN

- Evencia Carty, Policy Officer Protocol en Communication

The St. Maarten Prime Minister's delegation included:

- Hon. Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina

- Hon. Minister VROMI, Patrice Gumbs

- Secretary General COM, Cassandra Janssen

- Secretary General VROMI, Kenson Plaisimond

- Chief of Staff PM/Minister AZ, Stuart Johnson

The National Recovery Program Bureau's delegation included:

- Claret Connor - Director NRPB

- Abel Knottnerus - Director of Operations NRPB

- Ronald Halman - Steering Committee member

- Elozona Ochu - Senior Program Advisor - NRPB

Productive discussions were held regarding the company's current technical operations, capacity shortages and essential solutions (i.e. the mini-10MW and mid-term-20 MW Power Plants). The ability to meet St. Maarten's increasing electricity demands with ongoing development and population growth were among the top points raised by State Secretary Zsolt Szabó during these discussions. NV GEBE's team reiterated that the incoming Power Plants, over the mid- and long-term, are projected to surpass the consumer capacity.

Also paramount in these discussions, was the necessary funding support required for the planned improvements, including NV GEBE's vision for the impending solar energy, as proposed in the report by Energynautics GmbH.

With NV GEBE's Power Plant at the center of attention, the official delegates also toured the facilities and experienced the engine halls first-hand, with review of the ongoing maintenance and repairs. The tour culminated at the new Power Plant MW-20 with a detailed overview of the progressive property developments. St. Maarten's Hon. Prime Minister, Luc Mercelina reaffirmed the anticipated timeline for completion of PP MW-20. Based on NV GEBE's estimated timeframe, the project is being expedited to be fully operational by November, barring any unforeseen challenges and/or shipping delays.

"We are truly grateful for the support extended by the Governments of the Netherlands, St. Maarten and the NRPB thus far," said Washington. "It is through these collaborative efforts that the improvement of NV GEBE's Power Plant remains a top priority on behalf of the community of St. Maarten."

The Dutch State Secretary Szabo and Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina arrive at the NV GEBE Power Plant in Cay Bay and are greeted by NV GEBE Temporary Manager Troy Washington.

The dignitaries tour the NV GEBE power plant.