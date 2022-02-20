Dutch State Secretary Van Huffelen meets with President Heyliger-Marten and Faction Leaders | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations, Alexandra van Huffelen, paid a courtesy introductory visit to the Parliament of Sint Maarten.

During her introductory visit, State Secretary for Kingdom Relations, Alexandra van Huffelen, was received by President of Parliament, Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten. During the visit which took place on February 18, 2022, the State Secretary held a brief discussion with the President of Parliament and Faction Leaders of Parliament on issues such as, cooperation between Sint Maarten and the Netherlands, the state of affairs and follow-up on the Kingdom Law COHO and the coalition agreement Rutte IV with regards to the Kingdom.

Both parties then posed for a photo moment and the President of Parliament presented the State Secretary with a token of appreciation during her visit.