Dutch State Secretary van Huffelen visits Bonaire, Saba, St. Eustatius and Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Dutch State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations will pay a working visit to Bonaire, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten between the 16th and 21st of April.

This is the State Secretary’s first visit since the island elections took place on Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius on the 15th of March. During her visit, she will also be introduced to the new Island Councils and the Executive Councils of the islands. On Sint Maarten, the State Secretary will meet the prime minister as well as the governors of Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten.

Sint Maarten

State Secretary Van Huffelen will conclude her working visit on Sint Maarten where, after meeting prime minister Silveria Jacobs, she will converse with the governors of Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten. Her schedule also includes a meeting with the Chief Public Prosecutor.

Bonaire

The working visit of State Secretary Van Huffelen will begin on the 16th of April on Bonaire, where she will get to know the new Executive Council and the new Island Council. Her schedule also includes amongst others, visits to the Regional Information and Expertise Centre (RIEC) Caribbean Netherlands, the Stichting Voedselbank Bonaire, Fundashon Cas Boneriano and farmers and companies in the agricultural sector.

The State Secretary will also visit the newly opened call center of the Public Entity of Bonaire which should improve services to residents. Furthermore, Van Huffelen will open a three-day workshop dedicated to better utilisation of European funds.

Saba

On the 18th of April, the State Secretary will then travel to Saba, where she will also meet the recently appointed Island Council and the new Executive Council. The schedule also includes amongst others, a meeting with the Saba Business Association and a round table dialogue with stakeholders such as the Saba University, the hospital and the business community regarding the opportunity’s digitalisation can offer now and in the future.

St. Eustatius

After visiting Saba, the State Secretary will travel on to St. Eustatius, where she will hold discussions with the new Executive Council and the new Island Council. On St. Eustatius the administrator will speak to the stakeholders about the challenges and possibilities of digitilisation and will speak to members of the Roaming Animals project team and goat owners.

On Friday, the 21st of April, State Secretary Van Huffelen will return to the Netherlands.