DUTCH TELEVISION TO VISIT ISLAND. CHANCE TO PROMOTE YOUR COMPANY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (Cupecoy) - Hevesta Sint Maarten BV, the hospitality management company of the Sapphire Beach Club Resort and the Dutch television network Life is Beautiful on the Dutch RTL network are teaming up to produce two programs to be aired on Dutch television and other media channels, such as Videoland, in the Netherlands.

A preparatory visit was executed by Claudia Gatland of Life is Beautiful and Katrien Snoep Festen of Hevesta Sint Maarten last month on Sint Maarten / Saint Martin to invite companies to participate in the programs.

“We have participated in many tradeshows in the Netherlands the last months to promote the apartments and the resort at the Sapphire Beach Club. It is surprising how little-known Sint Maarten/ Saint Martin is with the Dutch public as a travel destination. Therefore, Hevesta Sint Maarten decided to team up with Life is Beautiful to promote the island this Fall”, Managing Director of Hevesta Sint Maarten Katrien Snoep Festen said.

The television crew will arrive on PJIA on Wednesday June 14th and will be filming on both sides of the island until June 28th.

“Life is Beautiful is a lifestyle and beauty program on the Dutch television which is aired on Sunday mornings and is repeated on the following Saturday on the RTL network. We are always looking for new and exciting content to be featured in our programs. I was amazed how diverse and beautiful the island is. I am confident that we can create beautiful material this upcoming trip” Gatland said, and she continued.

“We produce paid content for companies which is being aired on tv and will be available after the program to be used by the company free of rights on their own social media platforms and website. Timing is perfect for last minute travel from the Netherlands end of summer and with the expected flights from TUI starting again from Amsterdam to Sint Maarten”. There is still room for more companies to be featured in Life is Beautiful.

For more information companies can contact Claudia Gatland at claudia@pakkendmedia.nl