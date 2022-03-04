Dynamic Dancers Day 1 at St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - It’s finally showtime at the 42nd St. Maarten Heineken Regatta with a stellar opening act for the first day of racing. All classes went on one long race course today — splitting the fleets — with big boats and sport boats heading east to St. Barths, while the Island Time and Bareboat classes went west towards Marigot.

There was a lot of action on a tight start line for the CSA1 fleet, essentially 3 fleets in one with two Maxis, four VO65s and four VO70s. A relatively short start line and encroaching depth restrictions ...