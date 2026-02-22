Echoes of Heritage Come Alive. Experience Blends History, Culture and Cuisine | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (COLOMBIER) - The Heritage & Culture of St. Martin immersive living heritage and culinary tour at Spring Garden in Colombier opened today with a hosted experience for hotel activity desk teams.

Participants were invited to experience “Heritage & Culture of St. Martin,” and to confidently recommend it to guests seeking something authentic beyond the beach. The hosted experience took place on February 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., and lasted one hour and 30 minutes, introducing participants to the living heritage, storytelling, and local flavors that anchor the attraction.

The sound of a conch shell echoed across the hills of Spring Garden today, signaling not simply the start of an event, but the awakening of memory, tradition, and cultural pride.

Presented exclusively for specially invited guests, the immersive heritage and culinary exhibition transformed the historic landscape into a living stage where storytelling, ancestral knowledge, and authentic flavors merged into a powerful celebration of identity.

From the very first moment, attendees understood they were about to experience something extraordinary.

The ceremonial blowing of the conch shell initiated the experience, grounding guests in a tradition long associated with communication, gathering, and community. Participants were then guided through a brief but engaging historical overview of Spring Garden in Colombier, learning about the area’s significance and the ways earlier generations depended on the surrounding environment.

Organizers highlighted the traditional uses of indigenous plants and trees, from medicinal remedies and nourishment to construction materials and everyday survival, illustrating how deeply intertwined culture and nature have always been.

The setting itself became a classroom without walls, where history was not simply told but felt.

For many guests, the reenactment of traditional village life emerged as the defining highlight of the day. Through carefully crafted storytelling, authentic costumes, and emotionally engaging performances, audiences were transported into the rhythms of ancestral community living.

Scenes depicting communal cooking, family interaction, farming traditions, and social rituals unfolded naturally, offering an intimate glimpse into everyday life as it once existed.

The production, developed by Clara Reyes and born from the vision of sisters Ghyslyn Richardson and Helen Hanson Richardson demonstrated the power of storytelling as cultural preservation. Each moment reflected research, authenticity, and a deep respect for heritage.

The talented cast, Brandon Joseph, Kiara Vanterpool, Clara Reyes, Naomi Janelle Warsop, Lorenzo Gomez, Karim Toulen, and Pauline Gumbs, brought warmth and realism to the performance. Their portrayals captured resilience, humor, and cooperation, drawing audiences fully into the narrative.

Many attendees later remarked that while the reenactment stood out as a favorite moment, choosing a single highlight proved nearly impossible. Every element of the experience offered something memorable.

Equally captivating was the culinary tasting, which guided guests through generations of flavor and tradition.

The tasting began with arrowroot, served at the start of the reenactment as a tribute to indigenous and early sustenance practices. From there, visitors explored a menu steeped in heritage.

Refreshing sorrel and guavaberry beverages complemented savory tastings of salt fish and richly seasoned stewed chicken. One of the most memorable elements was the preparation of journey cakes baked inside an onsite stone oven, allowing guests to witness traditional cooking methods firsthand.

Cassava bread was also prepared and demonstrated on location as part of the immersive experience, connecting culinary practice with storytelling and education.

The experience concluded with an assortment of local sweet treats, leaving guests with lingering flavors that echoed the warmth of shared community meals.

At the heart of the exhibition are sisters Ghyslaine Richardson and Helene Richardson, daughters of Spring Garden whose shared passion for heritage inspired the creation of the experience.

Born from the vision of Ghyslyn Richardson, the initiative reflects a lifetime commitment to preserving culture and history. Known for her deep respect for ancestral traditions, Ghyslyn has dedicated her life to ensuring that the stories, knowledge, and practices of her community remain protected and accessible for future generations.

Her vision found creative expression through collaboration with Clara Reyes, whose development of the production transformed the concept into a fully immersive cultural narrative.

Together, their work demonstrates how heritage can move beyond preservation into active participation, allowing history to breathe through performance, food, and shared memory.

Blending environmental education, culinary artistry, performance, and storytelling, the Spring Garden experience offered far more than entertainment.

It was a reminder that culture is lived through people, through the meals prepared by hand, the stories retold across generations, and the traditions safeguarded by those determined not to let them fade.

For the specially invited guests who gathered today in Colombier, the exhibition was not simply an event. It was an encounter with the past designed to inspire the future, a living testament to resilience, creativity, and the enduring spirit of heritage.

The organizers have announced that doors will officially open to the public beginning March 2, 2026, inviting residents and visitors alike to step into the story and experience Spring Garden for themselves.

For tour times, dates, and additional information, interested persons may contact Custom Tours SXM at +1 (721) 586-4781 or +590 690 17 27 77.

As the final echoes of storytelling faded into the afternoon air, one message remained clear: culture survives when it is lived, shared, and celebrated, and in Spring Garden, that celebration has only just begun.