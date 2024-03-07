Economic Impact Study of Sint Maarten Yachting & Maritime Sector to Commence | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Sint Maarten is clearly a major center for yachting and the maritime industry in the Caribbean. Hosting hundreds of superyachts, cruisers and race yachts annually Sint Maarten has major marinas, boatyards and many businesses supporting yachting.

The Sint Maarten economy is based significantly on tourism, but how much of this is driven by Yachting? The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, the Sint Maarten Marine Trades Association and the Sint Maarten Harbor Group are collaborating to undertake an Economic Impact Study of Sint Maarten Yachting & Maritime Sector.

Arthur HL Lambriex, Minister for Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication and Jesse Peterson, Chairman of the Sint Maarten Marine Trades Association have reached out to stakeholders are requesting their engagement and help in this vital study.

Yachting is a major part of Sint Maarten’s economy, and this study will allow us to understand the overall economic impact of our thriving marine industry on the island. This study will engage with both local marine businesses and visiting yachts to evaluate the economic contribution.

This study will also enable a combination of our government data of yacht and crew arrivals with the islands maritime sector businesses to gain an overview. This will allow government to better plan to support the sustainable growth and further development of this vital sector.

The aim is to gain an understanding of the economic contribution to the islands Gross Domestic Product and also the direct and indirect jobs supported by the yachting and maritime sector.

EcoSustainAbility has been appointed to undertake the study over the coming six months. They will be looking at the economic contribution from both the demand and supply side. They will also be surveying superyachts, charter boats, cruising yachts and racers, as well as local charter boats, watersports and dive operators.

On the supply side they will be working with marinas, yacht agents and the many marine trades, services and associated businesses. They will also be looking at events such as the Heineken Regatta, Caribbean Multihull Challenge, Wahoo fishing tournament and the ARC Europe.

Minister Lambriex and Peterson are asking stakeholders to assist with the study, and engage in the interviews and questionnaires and where they can help the consulting team reach out to yacht skippers and crew.