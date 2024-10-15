Eelco Boomsma new Head of the Representation of the Netherlands in Philipsburg | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Eelco Boomsma (48) will be the new Head of Office of the Representation of the Netherlands in Philipsburg, as well as the Deputy Representative of the Netherlands in Sint Maarten. Boomsma succeeds Chris Johnson, who left the Representation of the Netherlands earlier this year and will start his duties in Sint Maarten as of January 6th, 2025.

From 2020 to 2024 Boomsma worked as Embassy Counsellor Strategy and Regional Affairs at the Dutch Embassy in Singapore. He also held various positions in the Netherlands at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations in the field of politics, administration and international cooperation. He previously also worked at the Dutch embassies in Cairo and Paris, among others.

He studied Archaeology and Cultural History of Central and South America at Leiden University, where he graduated in Caribbean Archaeology after fieldwork on the islands of Guadeloupe and Marie-Galante. Eelco also holds a Masters in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics.

“The relationship between the four countries of the Kingdom is important and benefits from a strong representation that works well together. I am therefore looking forward to becoming part of the network of Dutch Representations in the Countries with the team in Sint Maarten and to seek connections with partners in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten”, says Boomsma.

Edson Hato, Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, is looking forward to working with Boomsma. “I look forward to acting even more as a bridge together with my entire team, spread across the countries, to strengthen the relationship between the countries in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and the Netherlands. Eelco is a good addition to this team, and I wish him every success."