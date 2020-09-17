Eight new positive COVID-19 cases. 69 Active Cases. Five hospitalized/isolation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As for the latest results received today September 17th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; increasing the active cases to sixty-nine (69). The total number of confirmed cases is now five hundred and sixty- five (565).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 64 people in home isolation. Four patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 477. One hundred and twenty (120) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

Nine additional tests were conducted throughout the community by CPS, bringing the total to 1849, while testing at the Princess Juliana International Airport, PJIA remained at 961.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

ARCHIVED – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of September 16th, St. Maarten has confirmed eight (8) active cases, however there was a recovery of nine (9) persons today, bringing the total active cases to sixty- one (61). The total number of positive cases is now five hundred and fifty- seven (557).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 56 people in home isolation. Four patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 477. One hundred and two (102) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 961 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1840 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

ARCHIVE – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of September 15th, St. Maarten has confirmed zero active cases, however there was a recovery of 38 persons today: bringing the total active cases to sixty- two (62). The total number of positive cases remains at five hundred and forty- nine (549), as they are pending lab results.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 56 people in home isolation. Five patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 468. Ninety- one (91) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 960 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1816 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek is elated to report another increase in the number of recovered cases today; however, we are awaiting pending lab results which may reflect the active and total confirmed cases. Although we are not yet at zero active cases, Minister Panneflek wants the community to remain positive and trust that God will see us through these trying times.

