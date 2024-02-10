Elected Members of Parliament take the oath | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) - In accordance with article 56 of the Sint Maarten constitution, H.E. Governor A.G. Baly today has sworn in the 15 members of parliament who have been elected in the January 11th elections and whose credentials have been duly examined by the parliamentary committee on the credentials on February 7th, in accordance with article 54 of the Sint Maarten constitution.

The official swearing in of the members of parliament is the last formal step that had to be taken to allow the elected members of parliament to officially fulfill their duties and enact their powers under the constitution. In principle, the new parliament of Sint Maarten will be in function until February 10th, 2028.