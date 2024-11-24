Electric Scooter Driver Dies in Tragic Accident Sunday Morning | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUPECOY) - An electric scooter driver died tragically on Sunday morning November 24, 2024 in an accident that occured on Rhine Road near Porto Cupecoy.

Preliminary investigations by the Police indicate that the rider of the scooter traveled from the French side of the border towards Porto Cupecoy, and likely lost control of the scooter striking the sidewalk, causing the rider to collside with the roadside barrier.

Emergency services, including the police and ambulance responded to the scene after receiving the first call at approximately 9:40 AM.

Despite their arrival on the scene, the victim showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Traffic Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding this accident.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten extends its deepest condolences to the family and loves ones of the deceased during this difficult time.