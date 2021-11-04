Electricity, Water, and fibre now at Mullet Bay Beach | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Minister of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) Hon. Egbert J. Doran announced on Thursday that a project is currently underway which will further enhance the overall experience at Mullet Bay Beach for residents and tourists who visit one of the island's most popular beaches.

The waiver for trenching works, which was approved by the Ministry, facilitates the trenching of 233 meters from the main entrance directly to the beach.

The trench will house utility lines for electricity, water and fibre optic connections by partners GEBE, TELEM and UTS/FLOW. The Ministry is closely monitoring the trenching works to ensure that there will be no negative impact to the adjacent property.

The vendors on Mullet Bay Beach are pleased that the daily water deliveries and use of generators can stop and they can now improve on the quality of service while better adhering to cleaning protocols in these times of COVID-19. They also look forward to being able to offer high-speed Wi-Fi services to beachgoers.

The project will also increase the safety and security of beachgoers through the installation of lights by GEBE and cameras with the assistance of the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM.

Beachgoers and motorists are advised to drive with caution when heading to the parking area at the beach as trench works are currently ongoing.

The Ministry aims to continue to facilitate all public areas with utility connections. In addition, the utility meters for the vending operations at the Kim Sha Beach will also be completed within short.