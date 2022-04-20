Elementary schools preparing for Koningsspelen | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Minister ECYS (Education, Culture, Youth and Sports) was present at the Sr. Borgia elementary school this week to present one of the many sports packages that has been distributed amongst 16 participating schools for the 2022 Koningsspelen “King’s games”.

In honor of his Royal Highness, Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand, King of the Netherlands and through his request, the Koningsspelen (King’s Games) will be held this Friday April 22, at 16 participating primary schools. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Sports has collaborated with the Koningsspelen Netherlands to support the annually hosted event of healthy eating and being physically active within the primary schools.

The theme for this year is “Voel je fit”, “Feel Fit“, according to Minister Samuel the ministry would like to challenge over 4.000 participating students on Sint Maarten to get fit, because when you are fit, you feel better and everything is more fun. Each participating school has received a sports package with sporty items as a part of the theme to assist the schools with the sporting activities that they have prepared. An inspirational booklet was provided with different games the students can utilize, in conjunction with the items from the sports package.

The day will kick off with a healthy breakfast for over 4.000 students that will be provided in collaboration with Cake House bakery. The Minister would like to thank Cake House bakery for their support and cooperation in preparing the breakfast. The participating schools and their PE teachers have been preparing a day full of fun activities, from traditional King’s games such as Fopball, Goudkoort and Koningstrefbal, to singing, dancing, and making various crafts. The Minister would like to thank all participating schools and their PE teachers for preparing this fun filled day for the students and looks forward to visiting various schools during their activities.