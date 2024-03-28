Emilia Connor-Thomas sworn in as the New SG for the Ministry of General Affairs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a momentous ceremony held this morning at the Governor’s Cabinet, Sint Maarten witnessed the official swearing-in of Mrs. Emilia Connor-Thomas as Secretary General (SG) of the Ministry of General Affairs, amidst esteemed guests including her husband, parents, and the Honorable Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs expressed her profound satisfaction with the official oath taking ceremony, marking the final step in confirming Mrs. Connor-Thomas's tenure as Secretary General. Notably, Mrs. Connor-Thomas has diligently served as Acting Secretary General since January 2023, exhibiting remarkable dedication and capability in the role.

Recognizing the significance of the position of Secretary General within the Government of Sint Maarten, Prime Minister Jacobs has emphasized the necessity of appointing a qualified and professional individual to this key function. Mrs. Connor-Thomas's wealth of experience and steadfast commitment undoubtedly make her an exemplary choice for the role.

Mrs. Connor-Thomas's appointment comes following a thorough and transparent selection procedure which concluded last year. Her nomination was formalized through a national decree earlier this month, reaffirming her selection for the position.

In her congratulatory remarks, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs extended her best wishes to Mrs. Connor-Thomas, expressing confidence in her ability to navigate the challenges ahead. She stated, “I wish her much strength and success with this new appointment as she forges ahead for continued progress for the Sint Maarten Government and by extension the people of St. Maarten.”

Mrs. Connor-Thomas's swearing-in heralds a new chapter in Sint Maarten's governance, marked by determination, competence, and a steadfast commitment to progress.