Emmanuel pleased that other MPs finally standing up for airport workers. We have to amplify their voices | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Christophe Emmanuel is pleased to finally see his colleague MP Rolando Brison and others, answering the call to standup for workers at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) against the vindictive and cruel management they have been working under. “We have to amplify their voices, share their stories and defend them against those who do not want to be held accountable,” MP Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel reminded that for the past three years, through various scandals at PJIA and the targeted mistreatment of airport personnel, he has been sounding the alarm and defending workers’ rights at PJIA. He said the fact that MP Brison and others have finally woken up and start to put pressure on government to finally act, is “better late than never.”

His message over the past three-years has been simple: It is unacceptable that individuals who work tirelessly to keep our still-to-be-constructed airport functioning smoothly face bullying, harassment, and unjust treatment from their employers. “We cannot stand idle while their rights are trampled upon, their well-being compromised, and their livelihoods put at risk.”

In the same context, the MP also mentioned the airline handlers and their teams who have been told to get ready to move back into tents outside of the terminal until 2024. The health of these workers, the MP said, is under serious threat as a result of fumes moving through their makeshift facilities every day. “Direct abuse due to the stagnation of the airport re-construction project,” the MP said.

“I took a stand to champion the rights and welfare of airport workers, ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns addressed. Recognizing the invaluable contributions made by these hardworking individuals, it is the obligation of every MP to work tirelessly to advocate for fair treatment and improved working conditions. I was derided then for this stance, but I’m happy now to note that many are starting to see what is happening at PJIA,” MP Emmanuel said.

He said the critical role played by airport workers cannot be overstated and as such, they should not have to worry about being targeted for termination or suspension for frivolous and made up reasons. Yet, far too often, they face mistreatment, harassment, and exploitative conditions at the hands of management.

“Positions have been created to be filled by cronies of the CEO of PJIA, foreign cronies, replacing our people. It started with Dexter Doncher, Michel Hyman, Audrey Jack and several others who dared to try and hold the CEO and airport management accountable for their actions,” Emmanuel said.

“In an effort to silence me, it was spun politically that my advocacy for airport workers triggered airport management to fire workers. Had MPs simply held the CEO accountable instead of riding political colors, perhaps we would not be here today. Had we stood together and defended our people, we definitely would not have been here today. So I look forward to the Minister of TEATT actually doing something to give the workers some piece of mind and status at PJIA instead of the constant eggshells they walk on every day,” MP Emmanuel said.