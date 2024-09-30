Energynautics GmbH report presented with recommendations for sustainable reliable electricity supply | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Whilst activities are ongoing to repair current engines and prepare for the arrival of the containerized 20 MW generators, which will alleviate the need for load shedding over the short term, NV GEBE is also working on the medium- to long-term solutions.

After a thorough review and analysis of NV GEBE's energy infrastructure, Energynautics GmbH presented a comprehensive report on their findings. This initiative was facilitated through the National Recovery Program Bureau's ‘Emergency Recovery Project 1’ of the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, with the aim to "elevate NV GEBE’s business and investment strategies, ensuring the delivery of reliable power across St. Maarten."

Energynautics GmbH developed several scenarios and sensitivities and through modeling, identified key areas of improvement required for enhanced energy reliability and efficiency, as well as the long-term investments needed for NV GEBE.

The report highlighted an in-depth review of the company's aging fossil-fuel-based generation fleet, capacity shortages during peak times, and seasonal and increasing demand due to tourism and business/ residential developments. These issues are compounded by the island’s susceptibility to hurricanes, necessitating robust reliability considerations in power system planning, along with equipment that can withstand major hurricane impacts.

A key aspect of the project is the development of a ‘Least-Cost Power Development Plan’, focusing on least cost to meet the energy demands of Sint Maarten. Whilst regular generators remain required to meet demand, renewable energy is more cost effective in the long run and will minimize environmental impact. This plan will pave the way for the inaugural renewable energy project for NV GEBE, marking a milestone in the journey towards a sustainable energy portfolio.

The prime areas identified in the report are in alignment with NV GEBE's vision and management plans, which include:

Installation of two diesel generators as quickly as possible.

Installation of a third diesel generator in 2026 to ensure sufficient capacity as demand continues to rise.

These steps will further stabilize the grid in the medium term and prevent power shortages.

Solar PV (carport and rooftop) and small onshore wind turbines were the main renewable technologies identified as feasible within the 10-year scope.

Major milestones identified for 2025 (PV on public buildings & carport) and wind turbines in 2029.

The model assumes a continuous steady development of privately installed PV systems. By 2034, all renewable potential is utilized in the model as the optimal techno-economic solution. Hence, utilizing more locations for renewable generation can bring further economic benefits to St. Maarten’s power system.

As it pertains to the renewable energy plan, the following recommendations were also stipulated:

Identifying additional suitable land for photovoltaic (PV) installations - commonly called solar cells that convert sunlight into electricity.

Definition of minimum technical requirements for new PV systems to maintain power system security and stability.

Overall result was stated that rapidly scaling up PV will decrease electricity costs and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, as well as, enhance the reliability of the power supply and contribute to a cleaner energy mix.

GEBE is working with government and other financiers to fund the significant investment in generation capacity. Once the financing is acquired the tendering to installation of large generators will require a minimum of 18 months.

GEBE’s efforts are crucial in driving the island’s recovery and future planning, and the utility is essential in executing the proposed solutions. Through this wide-ranging effort, NV GEBE is being strategically positioned to effectively achieve the company's mission to modernize and sustainably transform its energy infrastructure by updating its business plan, based on the detailed input from Energynautics GmbH.

“The report is strategically aligned with NV GEBE’s plans. Several recommended initiatives will be converted into our 5-year vision. This represents NV GEBE’s commitment to aligning its operations with modern energy standards, enhancing the quality of service for the residents and visitors of St. Maarten, and contributing to the global efforts towards sustainable energy solutions,” says Troy Washington, Temporary Manager, NV GEBE.

The Sint Maarten Trust Fund is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, managed by the World Bank and implemented on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten by the National Recovery Program Bureau.