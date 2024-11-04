Enhanced Operations by KPSM Integral Team Over the Past Week | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Over the past week, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Integral Team has intensified its efforts to uphold public safety within and around Philipsburg, seeing the upcoming busy tourist season. With seven cruise ships in port, the team undertook additional measures to ensure the well-being of both residents and visitors.

Operational Objectives and Focus Areas

The Integral Team dedicated the week to several strategic objectives aimed at reinforcing operational capabilities and fostering strong community relationships:

Personnel Development : Continuing the professional growth and skill-building of team members.

Regulatory Expertise : Expanding knowledge of regulations governing motor vehicle inspections to enhance enforcement effectiveness.

Accurate Record Keeping: Ensuring high-quality data entry of Official Police Reports in the police systems.

The Integral Team also conducted outreach with local businesses, providing safety consultations and offering guidance on improving security practices. Additionally, students congregating at the boardwalk’s end were respectfully engaged and advised to maintain orderly conduct.

Traffic Enforcement and Quality Standards

Daily traffic enforcement operations were conducted at strategic locations around Philipsburg with specific a focus on the quality as well as the quantity of fines issued to drives.

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, around 12:00 p.m., a routine vehicle stop was conducted on Hendrik Street in Philipsburg. During this control, officers observed indicators of narcotics within the vehicle. Pursuant to the Opium Ordinance, a search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in the discovery of a loaded .45 caliber firearm. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody on suspicion of firearm violations.

The team will be carrying out these types of controls during this important time of the year.