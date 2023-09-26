ENNIA’s generous donation enhances safety for WYCCF District Nursing | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) is thrilled to extend its heartfelt appreciation to ENNIA for their generous donation of USD 5,000. This contribution is earmarked for the District Nursing program, with a specific focus on enhancing the safety of our dedicated nursing staff while they provide essential care services in sometimes hard-to-reach locations.

District Nursing plays a vital role in our community by delivering critical healthcare services directly to clients' homes, ensuring they receive the care they need in the comfort of their surroundings. This often involves navigating through less accessible areas, making safety a paramount concern for our nursing professionals.

ENNIA's generous donation has allowed us to procure a range of safety and utility products that will significantly improve our District Nursing team's working conditions and security. The donation has provided the White & Yellow Cross District Nursing program with a range of essential items to enhance the safety and functionality of our nursing services.

These items include personal safety alarms for added security during visits, a portable power station jump starter to ensure uninterrupted patient care, a car vacuum for maintaining cleanliness in nursing vehicles, all-weather floor mats for improved vehicle safety and cleanliness, a set of reliable flashlights for emergency situations, seat covers for comfort and cleanliness, a versatile duffle bag for carrying essential supplies, professional-grade cleaning tools to maintain hygiene, an emergency roadside assistance kit for unexpected vehicle issues, and car phone holders to enable safe device use during travel.

These items collectively support our nursing team in delivering vital healthcare services efficiently and safely to our clients, in sometimes challenging environments.

ENNIA's commitment to our community's well-being and safety is greatly appreciated. This donation not only demonstrates their dedication to supporting essential healthcare services but also underscores their belief in the importance of District Nursing in providing personalized care to our clients.

The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation would like to extend our deepest gratitude to ENNIA for their generous support. This donation will have a lasting impact on the safety and efficiency of our District Nursing program, allowing our team to continue their invaluable work with added confidence and security.