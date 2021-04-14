Entrepreneurship World Cup Open to All Entrepreneurs on St. Martin | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) is open for 2021 and is accepting applications – aiming to expand past the 175,000 contestants from 200+ countries in its first year. The program offers a chance to pitch on a global stage for a share of US$1 million in cash prizes plus additional investment opportunities and another US$750,000 in in-kind support.

Cristal Legrand of Le Grand Solution and winner of Present Your Startup 2019, was selected as the national organizer by COESL and Global Entrepreneurship Network Caribbean. Le Grand Solution has partnered with local experts and stakeholders who form the organizing committee. This is the first time that St. Martin (both sides) will be participating in this global competition and will provide unique opportunities to showcase the island’s best innovative entrepreneurs.

“Competitions like these open doors, equips the entrepreneurs and connects them with resources that are otherwise not available on the island. As one who has competed, I recognize that we need more support for our local entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship World Cup offers both the competition and the support to drive innovation and impact. I am excited to see our entrepreneurs evolve in this process and hopefully compete on the global stage. This is a unique opportunity to show the world that we are more than sand sea and sun”, said Ms. Legrand, the official host of EWC SXM.

EWC is more than just a global pitch competition with a shot at life-changing prizes. It elevates entrepreneurs from all stages—idea-stage, early-stage, growth-stage or beyond— by providing them with tools and resources to grow their venture. This includes EWC Accelerates, which is a virtual training and mentorship program that helps entrepreneurs hone their skills and increase their chances of winning. The EWC online platform also offers all contestants who complete an application, access to more than $25,000 in perks from partners such as Google Cloud, Hubspot, and more.

EWC SXM is the official national competition and is open to all entrepreneurs (idea stage and non-profits included) from both sides of the island. The top 10 semifinalists will be chosen in June. The winner of EWC SXM will move on to EWC Caribbean Regionals for a chance to be in the Global Finals.

The deadline to enter the national competitions is May 31st. There is no application fee to ensure all entrepreneurs have an equal opportunity to participate. The national finals will take place in July. Only 100 startups, from around the world, will be flown to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to participate in the EWC Accelerates program for an intensive startup bootcamp and to compete in the EWC Global Finals.

To apply and learn more about Entrepreneurship World Cup visit www.entrepreneurshipworldcup.com. For more information and inquiries, email info@ewccsxm.com or WhatsApp (only) +1-721-586-5855.