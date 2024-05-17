EPIC invites public to Perpetual Plastics Workspace Launch May 25 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - EPIC (Environmental Protection in the Caribbean) Foundation, will be launching their long awaited ‘plastic recycling social workspace’: Perpetual Plastics - on ‘International Plastic Free Day’, Saturday May 25th, 2024, and is thereby inviting the public to come take a look at what their latest endeavour entails.

The workspace is located on Union Road in Cole Bay, next to Burger King, and will be open from 10am to 4pm. The team will give the public a chance to see how plastics type 2 and 5 can be sorted, washed, shredded, melted & molded in new reusable useful items.

Providing a new opportunity for the public and organization / businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and help keep the island cleaner and greener. EPIC, and it’s Perpetual Plastics team, are excited to have everyone take a look and find out how they can get involved.

For more information please visit/follow/contact:

Website: https://epicislands.org/where-we-work/projects/perpetual-plastics/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/epicislands

Instagram: https://instagram.com/perpetualplasticsxm

Email: perpetualplastics@epicislands.org