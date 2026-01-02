EPIC Non-Profit Celebrates 25 Years of Environmental Stewardship | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - After a quarter-century of defending some of the most fragile ecosystems on Earth, a small Caribbean nonprofit is marking its 25th anniversary with a celebration of the region’s natural beauty and a renewed call to protect it.

Founded in 2000, Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) has grown from a small grassroots initiative into a trusted regional organization working across over 20+ islands to protect wetlands, reduce pollution, restore habitats, support sustainable tourism, and empower local communities.

Over the past two decades, EPIC’s work has been guided by its S.E.A.S. approach - Science, Education, Advocacy, and Stewardship - integrating rigorous research, hands-on learning, policy engagement, and community action to preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Caribbean for future generations.

To celebrate EPIC’s 25th anniversary, the non-profit organization is releasing a special anniversary 2026 calendar featuring stunning Caribbean photography from their recent Seas & Scenes: Love the Caribbean Photo Contest 2025.

The calendar showcases 12 islands across the Caribbean, highlighting the region’s diverse coastlines, wildlife, and everyday moments that define island life. Each month features island-specific trivia and inspirational quotes, offering insight into the unique environmental and cultural identity of each place represented.

Available in both digital and print formats, the calendar is a celebration of the Caribbean and the EPIC supporters who have made 25 years of EPIC impacts possible.

Visit https://epicislands.org/where-we-work/projects/epic-2026-wall-calendar-fromseas-scenes-photo-contest/

“EPIC’s work has always been built on collaboration, with local partners, volunteers, coastal communities, and supporters across the region,” said Tabitha Stadler, Executive Director.

“This anniversary is a celebration of everyone who has been a part of our mission for a quarter century and is a symbol of hope for all of us who care about the future sustainability of the Caribbean region and its people.”

Support for EPIC fuels the research, education, and conservation programs that safeguard the Caribbean’s extraordinary natural and cultural heritage.

Join EPIC in protecting the vulnerable places and communities that make these islands extraordinary.

Visit epicislands.org/donate to make your impact EPIC.