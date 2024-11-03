Equipex Hosts First Business Networking Event Equipping Local Businesses to Connect, Grow, and Thrive | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Equipex, the island’s newest digital marketing agency and hyper-local marketplace, is thrilled to announce its first Business Networking Event on November 7, 2024. Hosted at Little Well Oasis in Cole Bay from 7 PM to 10 PM, this free-to-attend event is designed to empower St. Maarten’s business community through connection, collaboration, and inspiration.

“Equipex is passionate about helping local businesses succeed,” said Loudahlia Brill, CEO and Founder of Equipex. “As a local business ourselves, we understand the power of building strong relationships within our community. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem where businesses and the community support each other, share resources, and grow together.”

Inspiring Keynote Speakers

The event will feature insights from two prominent leaders in St. Maarten’s business community. Dr. Ife Badejo, renowned entrepreneur and founder of Islandpreneur, will deliver a keynote on the power of networking and the role of technology in business growth. Her expertise will guide local businesses in making meaningful, impactful connections.

Additionally, Pearl Hendrickson (also known as Diana Fleming), President of the Sint Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center (SEDC), will share her extensive experience in business development and the importance of a strong ecosystem-driven business model.

Engaging Networking Activities and Raffle

The Equipex Business Networking Event will offer more than just inspiring talks. Attendees will enjoy interactive networking sessions and activities designed to foster partnerships and collaborative opportunities. Local business owners, entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, and influencers are encouraged to bring business cards and get ready for an engaging evening.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors, and a raffle prize will add a bit of excitement to the evening.

About Equipex

Founded in 2021, Equipex is both a digital marketing agency and hyper-local marketplace focused on supporting St. Maarten’s businesses. With services including social media management, content creation, SEO-boosting online listings, and more, Equipex’s dual mission is to equip local businesses with effective digital tools and connect them with the wider community. Learn more about Equipex’s services at www.myequipex.com