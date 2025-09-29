Essence & Mind International Swimsuit Pageant Debuts in St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Essence and Mind Foundation proudly announces the inaugural Essence & Mind International Swimsuit Pageant, a sophisticated new platform celebrating beauty, talent, and the rich diversity of the Caribbean and its diaspora. This premier event will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the elegant Aleeze Convention Hall in Madame Estate, with seating beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The Essence & Mind International Swimsuit Pageant elevates the traditional pageant with a distinctive twist. While it follows classic segments, the evening is transformed into a celebration of culture, empowerment, and artistry. All contestants will answer an identical question during the on-stage interview, giving each delegate an equal opportunity to shine under the spotlight. Participants will be judged on confidence, stage presence, poise, and their ability to express themselves with clarity and grace, reflecting the pageant’s belief that true beauty lies in a blend of intelligence, ambition, and cultural pride.

This first-of-its-kind showcase welcomes dynamic representatives from Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Haiti, the United States, St. Kitts, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, and St. Maarten, each bringing their own story and island heritage to the stage. Audiences can expect glamorous swimsuit presentations, themed segments highlighting each country’s culture, and electrifying entertainment designed to captivate guests from start to finish.

The dedicated Essence & Mind International Committee, pictured in the accompanying photograph, has worked tirelessly to ensure a production defined by elegance and professionalism. Comprised of former queens, experienced chaperones, and accomplished pageant coordinators, each member brings years of proven expertise and a deep understanding of what it takes to produce a world-class event.

Under the leadership of Founder and Chairlady Paula T. Gordon, the team is committed to delivering an evening that not only entertains but also inspires young women throughout the region.

“The Essence & Mind International Pageant is more than a swimsuit competition,” said Paula T. Gordon. “It’s a powerful celebration of culture and confidence, a chance for each delegate to share her island’s spirit with the world. We invite everyone to join us for an evening of sophistication, artistry, and international flair.”

Tickets are now available at the following locations: - Print Sign and Express - Van Dorp, Madame Estate - Kreative Juices, Sucker Garden - SXM Promotionz and Party Rentals – Sugar Mill Café - SOS Radio in Marigot - All Essence & Mind Committee Members

Media Contact Essence & Mind International Swimsuit Pageant Paula T. Gordon, Chairlady Email: essenceandmind@gmail.com Phone: +1 (721) 580-0100.

Follow Essence & Mind for behind-the-scenes highlights and exciting updates: Facebook: facebook.com/essenceandmind Instagram: @essenceandmindsxm TikTok: @essenceandmind

About Essence & Mind Foundation: Founded by Paula T. Gordon, the Essence & Mind Foundation is dedicated to empowering women and promoting cultural exchange through pageantry, mentorship, and community initiatives. The foundation strives to create platforms where talent, ambition, and culture.