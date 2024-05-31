Establishment Robbed Early Friday Morning. Police seeks Public Help | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (LOWLANDS) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and apprehending the suspects involved in a serious armed robbery that occurred in the early hours of May 31, 2024.

At approximately 02:00 AM, Central Police Dispatch received multiple reports of a robbery at the front desk of an establishment located in the Lowlands area. According to the information received, five individuals, all dressed in dark clothing and brandishing firearms, arrived at the scene on four scooters. The suspects proceeded to rob the establishment of various items and a significant amount of cash.

Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene, heading towards the border and into the French side of the island.

The KPSM is urging anyone with information regarding this incident or the identities of the suspects to come forward. Your assistance is crucial in helping us ensure the safety and security of our community.

The detectives are investigating this case, are asking anyone who has information about this or any other armed robberies to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

Additionally, the KPSM advises all residents and businesses to remain vigilant, especially during late-night and early-morning hours. Please report any suspicious activities immediately to the police.