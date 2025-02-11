Establishment Slavery Past Memorial Committee strengthens recognition and awareness | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - With the establishment of the Slavery Past Memorial Committee Foundation, the government has taken an important step in the implementation of the agreements surrounding the slavery past.

The Memorial Committee is given a central role in the national and Kingdom-wide commemoration of the slavery past and the promotion of social awareness about it. This is what Minister Uitermark (Interior and Kingdom Relations) has written in a letter to the House of Representatives today, also on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Education, Culture and Science.

First Committee Members

The Memorial Committee consists of members from different parts of the Kingdom. With the signing of the deed, the nominated members have become the first board members of the committee.

These are: Ms Astrid Elburg (chair, nominated by the Minister of the Interior), Mr Nolly Oleana (nominated by Bonaire), Mr Shamil Ortega (nominated by Curaçao), Ms Clara Reyes (nominated by Sint Maarten), Mr Raimie Richardson (nominated by Sint Eustatius), Mr Dimetri Whitfield (nominated by Saba), and Ms Lilian Callender (nominated by NiNsee). The addition of representatives from Aruba and Suriname is currently in progress.

Role and Responsibilities

From this year onwards, the Memorial Committee will organise the National Commemoration of the Slavery Past on 1 July in Amsterdam, working closely with NiNsee (National Institute for the Dutch Slavery Past and Heritage).

The committee operates as an independent foundation without political influence. This ensures an inclusive approach that allows space for diverse perspectives and initiatives. The committee will also play a key role in furthering the dialogue on the slavery past and in promoting projects and initiatives that explore this history.

Working towards awareness and connection with a future-oriented approach

This establishment is part of a broader set of measures, as outlined in the progress letter presented to the House of Representatives by the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations on the 11th February.

In this letter, in addition to the establishment of the Memorial Committee for the Slavery Past, attention is given to subsidy schemes for social initiatives and the progress of projects in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and Suriname.